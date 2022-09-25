Pierce County deputies to launch Hwy 7 emphasis patrol Monday

Pierce County law enforcement are launching an emphasis patrol of Highway 7 around Spanaway this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers with Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police and Puyallup Police are joining them in patrolling the Pacific Ave/Mountain Hwy corridor.

Authorities say they are targeting "high-risk" behaviors to prevent crashes, traffic injuries and fatalities.

The emphasis patrol was funded by a grant through the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The Department of Transportation is also currently working on improvements to the highway.