Pierce County deputies looking for suspect wanted for child rape, molestation

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

Detectives believe he could flee to Mexico and want the suspect caught.

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department are looking for a suspect wanted for the sexual assault of three children in Midland. 

Deputies say 51-year-old Juan Steagall-Martinez was employed as a maintenance worker at a mobile home park in Midland. At that time, he allegedly sexually assaulted three young children over the course of a year, deputies said. 

Steagall-Martinez is believed to be in the Tacoma area, but detectives say he could attempt to flee to Mexico. 

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.