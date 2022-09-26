Pierce County deputies looking for suspect wanted for child rape, molestation

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department are looking for a suspect wanted for the sexual assault of three children in Midland.

Deputies say 51-year-old Juan Steagall-Martinez was employed as a maintenance worker at a mobile home park in Midland. At that time, he allegedly sexually assaulted three young children over the course of a year, deputies said.

Steagall-Martinez is believed to be in the Tacoma area, but detectives say he could attempt to flee to Mexico.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.