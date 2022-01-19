Pierce County deputies looking for fugitive wanted for multiple counts of child rape

article

Pierce County sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect wanted for multiple counts of rape of a child.

Deputies say 30-year-old Anthony Charles-Lee Churchill may be in the Ashford area and could be driving a silver Dodge Ram with a landscaping logo on the side.

He is wanted on a felony warrant on four counts of third-degree rape of a child.

According to court documents, he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old several times over the course of four months.

Former roommates told investigators that it was clear that Churchill was ‘grooming’ the victim.

The child is in the care of another family member. Court documents said the child told her mother of the abuse and that her mother began blaming her.

Churchill is a white man with reddish-brown hair and a goatee. He is 6'3" and weighs about 157 lbs. Deputies say he has a tattoo of cartoon characters on his right arm.

If you know where he is, you can get a reward of up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to his arrest and charges filed. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips can remain anonymous.

