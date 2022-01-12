Expand / Collapse search
Pierce Co. deputies searching for Parkland murder, kidnapping suspect

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Parkland
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

PARKLAND, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is looking for murder suspect Cayden Lee Osley.

Authorities say on Jan. 1, 21-year-old Osley shot and killed an acquaintance while they were sitting in a car in Parkland. Osley is wanted on several felony warrants: first-degree murder, second-degree assault, second-degree domestic violence assault, second-degree DV kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.

Osley is described as 5’6" tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Osley’s whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You can receive up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Osley.

