Pierce Co. deputies investigating fatal hit-and-run

article

Pierce County deputies are investigating a hit-and-run homicide in a drive-thru in Spanaway.

On Saturday at 6:28 p.m., deputies were called to reports of a person hit by a car at a Jack in the Box, located near Mountain Hwy E and 204th St E. Callers said a man was hit by a car and then run over several times.

When first responders arrived, they found the victim – a 68-year-old man – and declared him dead at the scene.

Witness accounts suggest the suspect hit the back of the man’s car in the drive-thru lane. The man got out of the car to confront the suspect, who then ran him over, backed up over him and sped off.

Currently, there is no information on the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

RELATED: Seattle Police seek suspect in U District hit-and-run

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: