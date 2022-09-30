PHOTOS: Seattle Mariners clinch first playoff berth in 21 years!

Image 1 of 13 ▼ SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 30: Tony Kemp #5 of the Oakland Athletics turns a double play over Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The drought is over!

Cal Raleigh delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off home run off Oakland Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo on a full count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Mariners to a 2-1 victory on Friday night.

The win clinches the first playoff berth for the franchise in 21 years, snapping the longest playoff drought of any team in the "Big Four" North American sports.