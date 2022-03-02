15-year-old killed after shooting on 3rd Ave in downtown Seattle

article

Seattle police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street in downtown.

Police say the shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. The victim was shot in the abdomen, SPD said.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

Detectives are looking for a suspect.

Earlier this week, a man was shot and killed at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Pine Street.

