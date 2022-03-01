Seattle police investigating stabbing, vehicle crash into Starbucks Reserve
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Seattle. A vehicle also crashed into the Starbucks Reserve in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
There is a large police presence at the scene at Pike Street and Boren Avenue.
It's unclear if the two incidents are connected.
The 27-year-old victim is expected to be okay and refused to be taken to the hospital.
One person has been taken into custody.
Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement