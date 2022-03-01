Expand / Collapse search
Seattle police investigating stabbing, vehicle crash into Starbucks Reserve

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3:19PM
Downtown Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Seattle Department of Transportation)

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Seattle. A vehicle also crashed into the Starbucks Reserve in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. 

There is a large police presence at the scene at Pike Street and Boren Avenue. 

It's unclear if the two incidents are connected. 

The 27-year-old victim is expected to be okay and refused to be taken to the hospital. 

One person has been taken into custody.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 

