Seattle police investigating stabbing, vehicle crash into Starbucks Reserve

Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Seattle. A vehicle also crashed into the Starbucks Reserve in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

There is a large police presence at the scene at Pike Street and Boren Avenue.

It's unclear if the two incidents are connected.

The 27-year-old victim is expected to be okay and refused to be taken to the hospital.

One person has been taken into custody.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

