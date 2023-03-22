Expand / Collapse search

Person found dead after crews put out fire at Mill Creek garage

By FOX 13 News Staff
Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a garage after South County Fire units put out a housefire on Wednesday. 

Crews responded to a house fire in the 15300 block of 25th Drive SE in Mill Creek just before 11:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the garage of a two-story house. Crews knocked the fire out in about 10 minutes and were able to contain the fire in the garage. 

A man was found dead in the garage when crews were able to get inside. 

It's unclear if the man died as a result of the fire or if he was dead beforehand.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine a cause and manner of death. 

No one else was home at the time, and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

