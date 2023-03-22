Person found dead after crews put out fire at Mill Creek garage
MILL CREEK, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a garage after South County Fire units put out a housefire on Wednesday.
Crews responded to a house fire in the 15300 block of 25th Drive SE in Mill Creek just before 11:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the garage of a two-story house. Crews knocked the fire out in about 10 minutes and were able to contain the fire in the garage.
A man was found dead in the garage when crews were able to get inside.
It's unclear if the man died as a result of the fire or if he was dead beforehand.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine a cause and manner of death.
No one else was home at the time, and no firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
