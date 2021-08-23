Alaska Airlines plane evacuated after passenger's phone catches fire at Sea-Tac

An Alaska Airlines flight was evacuated Monday night after a passenger's phone caught fire, causing hazy smoke in the cabin.

According to Alaska Airlines, the fire occurred shortly after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Crew members acted quickly and used a battery-containment bag to extinguish the fire, the airline said.

Passengers left the aircraft via evacuation slides.

There were 128 passengers on board and six crew members.

Passengers were transported by bus to the terminal, some with minor injuries, Sea-Tac Airport tweeted.

The incident did not impact airport operations.

