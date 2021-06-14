Over 100 prizes unclaimed in Washington's 'Shot of a Lifetime' vaccine lottery

As of noon on Monday, 103 prizes from Washington state's "Shot of a Lifetime" vaccine lottery have gone unclaimed, according to Washington State Lottery.

Those prizes will be added to the set of prizes for the final drawing on July 13.

The 103 unclaimed prizes that are rolling to the July 13 drawing include:

1 set Seattle Seahawks Club Level Game Tickets + Parking

36 Discover Passes

10 State Parks camping gift cards

12 Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks

27 Microsoft Xboxes

2 Nintendo Switch packs

15 Amazon Echo Dots

The next "Shot of a Lifetime" drawing is scheduled for June 15, and winners will be announced the following day. Washington State Lottery said 251 prizes will be drawn on June 15, including one $250,000 cash prize winner.

To qualify, you must have one or both vaccinations against COVID-19. Winners are selected from the state's Department of Health immunization database.

Winners have 72 hours after being contacted to claim their prize.

Proof of Washington residency is required to claim a prize. Employees of the governor’s office, the state lottery and the Department of Health employees — and their households — are not eligible for the prizes.

For residents who received vaccines through Veterans Affairs or the Department of Defense, their information hasn’t been shared with the state, but state officials said they are working to ensure that those who are vaccinated but not in the state database will be able to opt-in for the incentive program.

As more winners are announced, the Washington State Lottery has received reports of some callers using the vaccine lottery program to try to scam people.

To avoid any fraud, they say you can go through a verification process with the person who contacts you, to ensure they really are an official employee with the lottery. If you win, a lottery official will make a brief introduction of where they are calling from. They will verify that you are a resident of WA state, your email, address and phone number. They will not ask personal questions beyond that. They will then give you instructions on how to specifically claim your prize.

If you are unsure if a call you receive is legitimate, you may contact the Washington Lottery directly at 360-810-2888.

If you think you have been scammed, you can file a complaint with the Attorney General's Office at 1-800-551-463 or online.

