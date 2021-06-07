One killed, one hurt after head-on crash on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton

A Bellevue man died and a woman was sent to the hospital after a head-on crash on SR-900 early Monday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, it happened after 4 a.m. on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Troopers said a 37-year-old Bellevue man was driving a small gray sedan and crashed head-on into a box truck.

The man was killed, and his passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown but troopers said she's expected to be OK. The driver of the box truck is also OK.

"There are too many things right now for us to be able to say exactly what happened, but he was definitely in the oncoming lane and the truck didn't have any place to go," Sgt. Darin Foster with Washington State Patrol said.

It's unclear if impairment or other factors were involved.

The road was still blocked in the area as of 7 a.m. Monday.

