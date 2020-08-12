One dead, two injured in hit and run near SR 7 in Spanaway

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a hit and run car crash along SR-7 in Spanaway.

Troopers said a passenger vehicle was reported driving recklessly with a white Honda east on 174th near SR-7 and Spanaway Lake. The passenger vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a pickup traveling north on SR-7.

Officials located the driver of the white Honda involved in the incident. Troopers say both drivers of the vehicles involved are expected to be charged with vehicular homicide and assault.

Both directions of SR-7 reopened to traffic around 3:30 p.m. East of SR-7 remains closed due to the ongoing investigation.

The identity of the fatality or suspects has not been released.

Police ask anywho who has additional information about the collision or cellphone/dash camera video to contact Washington State Police at 253-538-3240.