One dead, one in custody after shooting in Lake Stevens

An altercation inside a Lake Stevens apartment led to a deadly shooting in a parking lot Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded about 9 a.m. to a shooting at Colonial Gardens apartments on Main Street.

Investigators say the suspect, a 44-year-old man, shot the victim multiple times. The victim, a Lake Stevens man, died at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other and that there was an altercation inside an apartment before the parking lot shooting.

Police have not released any additional information about the suspect, victim or motive.

