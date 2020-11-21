11-year-old dead in Renton stabbing, older brother in custody

An 11-year-old is dead after being attacked and stabbed by his older brother in Renton.

Renton Police responded to the stabbing around noon on Saturday at a new housing development area near Monroe Ave. NE and NE 8th Place. When officers arrived, they found the boy laying on the sidewalk.

The suspect, the boy's 22-year-old brother, was taken into custody. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but died.

Police say the incident started in a nearby home during which the older brother threatened the boy, then chased him down the street and attacked him. Officials say the suspect is in custody and will be booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Homicide.

It is unknown the identity of the two males. Detectives are on scene and investigating the incident.

Multiple streets were blocked off in the area for several hours during the investigation, but have since reopened to traffic.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.