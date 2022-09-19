Officials: 4 fires in Seattle's U-District were intentionally set

Seattle Police are investigating after they say at least four fires were intentionally set in the U-District Sunday night.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to four fires around 10:15 p.m.

Two fires were set near the intersection of 8th Ave. NE and NE 42nd Street. One fire was started in a dumpster and the other was started when someone set a couch on fire.

There were two rubbish fires on NE 40th St., one at the 9th Ave NE intersection and the other at the 7th Ave. NE intersection.

Much of this area is student housing.

It does not appear that anyone was hurt or that any property was severely damaged.

It's unclear if one person set these fires or if several people were involved.

Seattle Police are continuing their investigation and have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.