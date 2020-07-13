Officer dead, another seriously hurt after shooting in Bothell

One police officer was killed and another was seriously hurt after a pursuit late Monday in Bothell, authorities said.

The suspect was found hours later on a rooftop at about 3:30 a.m. after a huge manhunt that locked down much of the downtown area.

Aaron Snell with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team said Bothell police were conducting a traffic stop on a black sedan at 9:40 p.m. on SR-522 westbound. There was a short pursuit, during which the suspect struck a pedestrian before fleeing the vehicle on foot in the 10300 block of Woodinville Drive.

More officers responded after gunfire was exchanged. They found one police officer dead and a second seriously injured when they arrived.

The second officer was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center and has since been released. A pedestrian who was injured in the Bothell shooting is in satisfactory condition at Harborview.

Tuesday afternoon, the Bothell Police Department identified the fallen officer as Jonathan Shoop.

Shoop served in the United States Coast Guard before joining Bothell police in June of 2019. He is survived by his fiance, his mother and two brothers.

“We are relieved to know a suspect has been apprehended, and we will continue to follow this situation,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a written statement. “I send the deepest condolences to the family and friends of this public servant who was killed while serving the community.”

A memorial to the slain officer was growing outside Bothell’s City Hall, where well-wishers piled flowers atop and around a parked police vehicle.

In a tweet, Bothell Councilman Mason Thompson said he was “heartbroken.”

“My prayers are with the officers who have been shot and their families,” Thompson said.

SR-522 remained closed for hours in downtown Bothell during the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.