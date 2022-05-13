Oakley Carlson case: Reward increases to $20,000 for missing 5-year-old girl

Five-year-old Oakley Carlson has been missing for more than a year. Now, the reward is up to $20,000 for information that will bring her home.

Oakley was reported missing in December 2021, but she was last seen ten months earlier.

Her biological parents are suspects in her disappearance. Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson are both in jail on unrelated charges.

Bowers was sentenced to 20 months in jail after pleading guilty to withholding necessary medication from another child. Andrew Carlson, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for charges involving the same child.

Oakley's former foster mom told FOX 13 News that she teamed up with the Light the Way Missing Persons Advocacy Project to raise money for the reward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office at 360-533-8765. You can also send a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.