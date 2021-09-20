Northshore School District conducting weekly COVID tests on K-12 students



The Northshore School District will be conducting weekly COVID testing on all students in grades K-12 starting Sept. 20.

The district will be using a testing process similar to the one implemented last spring. The test will be self-administered by each student and adult in the classroom, while a trained teacher or a school-based COVID supervisor observes. Instead of the "long swab" that goes in the back of the nose, this test is a short, small swab (like a Q-Tip) that goes just in the front of the nose.

The weekly testing schedule is as follows:

Monday:

Bothell High School/Adults Transitioning to Independence Program, Innovation Lab High School, Secondary Academy for Success/Adult Transition Pathways Program, Canyon Creek, Canyon Park Middle School, Crystal Springs, Frank Love, Maywood Hills, Shelton View, Skyview Middle School, Westhill

Tuesday:

Inglemoor High School, Kenmore Middle School, Northshore Middle School, Arrowhead, Kenmore Elementary, Lockwood, Moorlands, Woodmoor

Wednesday:

North Creek High School, Leota Middle School, Fernwood, Kokanee, Ruby Bridges, Wellington, Woodinville High School, Timbercrest Middle School, Cottage Lake, East Ridge, Hollywood Hill, Northshore Networks, Northshore Family Partnership, Sunrise, Woodin

If a positive test is found, everyone tested in that batch will be notified of the need to quarantine and engage in 100% remote learning for 14 days from the date of the test or until a confirmatory test shows a negative result. Contact tracing could result in a student who opted out being required to quarantine.

Parents have the option to opt their child out of testing.

Families who wish to opt-out of batch testing must complete an opt-out form . This form must be completed no later than 10 a.m. the day before a student’s school is scheduled to be tested. If a student is opted out of testing but their classroom cohort or first-period class has a positive COVID test result, they may still be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Parents can view the district’s dashboard with general information on the number of confirmed cases and number of individuals quarantined by building.

