Northbound traffic backed up for 7 miles following car crash on I-405 near Bothell

A multi-car collision has backed up northbound traffic for seven miles on I-405 in Bothell.

According to Washington State Patrol, six vehicles were involved in the crash around 2 p.m. Thursday, including a commercial truck. Initially, all lanes of northbound I-405 were blocked by the crash near SR 527.

Tow trucks were quickly called to the scene, and they moved the vehicles out of the way within the hour.

The roadway is mostly reopened, with just the right lane closed, but troopers are still on site collecting information. Traffic is slowly moving through.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.