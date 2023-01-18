Nike store in Downtown Seattle closing Friday

The Downtown Seattle Nike store is closing.

According to a sign posted at the store on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Pike Street, it will be shutting down on Jan. 20.

"We look forward to serving you at Nike.com," the sign said.

The downtown location opened in 1996.

The Downtown Seattle Association issued this statement:

"For several years, retailers have been evaluating changing needs for space and scale. We’ve seen that in urban areas since before the pandemic. We never like to see a downtown retailer choose to close and Niketown has been a great part of our retail mix through the years. We are excited about several newcomers who have opened their doors in recent months with more on the way. To help foster their success we need to ensure a safe and welcoming environment, something that’s been improving in downtown and is top of mind for our city leaders."