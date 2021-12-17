Nearly 3 dozen people arrested in Downtown Seattle organized retail theft

Seattle police officers arrested 35 people in a downtown organized retail theft operation.

Throughout Wednesday, police saw people stealing and walking out of a store on 2nd Avenue with tens of thousands of dollars worth of cutlery, kitchen sets, detergent and several bottles of liquor.

Police said officers stopped the suspected thieves and recovered the items.

They were given trespassing notices and banned them from returning to the store for a year.

Police released the suspects, but one man was booked into the King County jail on a Department of Corrections warrant.

The police department said it will continue to work with businesses in the downtown core area about organized theft and to make sure customers are safe during the holiday shopping season.

