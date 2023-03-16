Multiple people killed in crash involving semi; I-90 East closed near Easton

Multiple people are dead after a crash involving a semi on Interstate 90 east of the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

According to the Washington State Patrol, I-90 East was closed, just west of Easton, Thursday morning as troopers investigated the deadly crash.

Troopers said the semi was traveling westbound on I-90 and crossed over the median into eastbound traffic.

Authorities said to expect an extended closure of eastbound I-90 at Cabin Creek (milepost 63).

The crash happened before 6 a.m. and the Washington State Department of Transportation said to expect an update around 11 a.m.

No further details have been released.

