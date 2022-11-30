Mount Vernon police search for foster mother suspected of kidnapping child

Mount Vernon police are searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son.

On Monday morning, officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.

Child Protective Services reported that a foster parent may have kidnapped a 5-year-old boy, who was placed in her care, investigators said.

According to police, the suspect disconnected her phone and vacated her last known address.

Police said they have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, who was identified as 35-year-old Amanda M. Dinges. She was last seen with the child and fled the area. The warrant is for second-degree kidnapping.

Why wasn't an AMBER Alert issued?

Mount Vernon police said for this case, the actual date of the abduction wasn't known and could only be estimated.

There were no indications that the 5-year-old was believed to be in danger of imminent death or serious injuries.

Also, the child was placed in the care of the suspect and there had been no previous issues.

According to police, these factors did not meet the guidelines for a statewide system activation.

AMBER Alerts are issued for "events that need immediate public attention to help resolve an incident."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360-428-3211 or during business hours call the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271.