Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in Whatcom County crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Whatcom County
FOX 13 Seattle
article

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Whatcom County on Thursday. 

Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter that a motorcycle hit a median on northbound Interstate 5 near Lakeway Drive, near Bellingham. It's unclear what caused the motorcycle to crash.

I-5 is open, but Lakeway Drive at the overpass is fully blocked as troopers investigate. Lengthy closures are expected. 

Troopers have not identified the driver.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 