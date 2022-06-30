Motorcyclist killed in Whatcom County crash

article

Washington State Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Whatcom County on Thursday.

Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter that a motorcycle hit a median on northbound Interstate 5 near Lakeway Drive, near Bellingham. It's unclear what caused the motorcycle to crash.

I-5 is open, but Lakeway Drive at the overpass is fully blocked as troopers investigate. Lengthy closures are expected.

Troopers have not identified the driver.

This is a developing story.

