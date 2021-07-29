Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Tacoma, WSP investigating

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
Q13 FOX
article

Photo from WSP

TACOMA, Wash. - One person has died in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Interstate-5 in Tacoma Thursday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. at the off-ramp to SR-7.

Both I-5 north and south to SR-7 were fully blocked. South I-705 to the SR-7 extension was also blocked as troopers investigated the crash.

It's unknown what caused the crash or if other drivers were involved.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available. 

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram