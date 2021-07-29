Motorcyclist killed in crash in Tacoma, WSP investigating
article
TACOMA, Wash. - One person has died in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Interstate-5 in Tacoma Thursday night.
According to Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. at the off-ramp to SR-7.
Both I-5 north and south to SR-7 were fully blocked. South I-705 to the SR-7 extension was also blocked as troopers investigated the crash.
It's unknown what caused the crash or if other drivers were involved.
This is a developing story.
Q13 News will have updates as they become available.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram