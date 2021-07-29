Motorcyclist killed in crash in Tacoma, WSP investigating

article

One person has died in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Interstate-5 in Tacoma Thursday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. at the off-ramp to SR-7.

Both I-5 north and south to SR-7 were fully blocked. South I-705 to the SR-7 extension was also blocked as troopers investigated the crash.

It's unknown what caused the crash or if other drivers were involved.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

