Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing in SeaTac, deputies looking for car involved

A motorcyclist is in critical condition with serious spinal and head injuries after a car caused him to crash 30 feet down an embankment in SeaTac on Saturday.

Now, King County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the gold Lincoln town car responsible.

Dash cam video shows the motorcycle swerving to avoid the car that pulled out in front of him on Orilla Road last Saturday. The video shows the town car making a wide turn, slows down as the motorcycle crashes but never stops.

Detectives say that while the car did not actually hit the motorcyclist, they can still face hit-and-run charges for not stopping and checking on the motorcyclist.

"It looks to be in almost pristine condition, an older model. It appears to have no front license plate. It looks like an owner who takes pride in that car," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

If you know where deputies can find the town car or the driver, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by texting the info through the P3 Tips app or call 1-800-222-tips.

"The trauma to our motorcyclist is pretty severe and we want to find that driver," Meyer said.

