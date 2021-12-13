Monroe students walk out in protest over racism allegations

Dozens of students in Monroe walked out of class Monday morning.

Monroe High School students are protesting after several recent allegations of racism on campus.

The school district is dealing with several allegations, some involving students and another involving the principal.

Last month, a viral video showed students shouting racial slurs and throwing a water bottle at a Black student at the high school.

The school’s principal is now on leave after reportedly using racial slurs in a school assembly over Zoom while talking about the incident.

The school district superintendent sent a letter to families on Sunday saying the principal was trying to "educate students when he used the words."

Meanwhile, parents pulled their 11-year-old son from Park Place Middle School after they said students used racial slurs and even spat at him once.

On Monday evening, students, families and educators plan to rally at Monroe schools over the issues, and school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

