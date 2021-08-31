Masks to be required for all, both indoors and outdoors, at 2021 Washington State Fair

Local health and Washington State Fair officials said in a joint statement that masks must be worn at all times at The Fair this year, both indoors and outdoors.

Tacoma-Pierce County Director of Health Dr. Anthony L-T Chen is issuing a health order requiring everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask at all times at The Fair.

Local health care systems in Pierce County are at a critical stage and do not have the capacity for a surge of patients, officials said.

The Fair announced the following additional steps to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19, in partnership with Tacoma-Pierce County Healh Department, Pierce County, the City of Puyallup, and Central Pierce Fire & Rescure:

Test employees for COVID-19 before and during the fair.

Offer testing for members of the public.

Offer COVID-19 vaccine daily in two locations at the fair.

Have 10% fewer rides to allow guests more room to physically distance.

Have 25% fewer vendors, with dividers between those in the Mattress Firm ShowPlex.

Provide additional handwashing and sanitizing stations throughout the grounds.

Alter several processes behind the scenes to reduce group gatherings.

"The Fair is an important part of life and vitality in Western Washington. This community gathering helps build economic and social resilience among Pierce County residents and has been a part of our community for more than 120 years. These agencies worked together to develop additional safety measures to ensure that tradition continues," Dr. Chen said. "The Health Department will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the community, healthcare capacity, and other measures as the Fair progresses and take additional steps, if needed, to protect public health.

Read more from The Fair here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



