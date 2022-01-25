Man shot, killed in Tacoma parking lot

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 8700 block of S. Hosmer Street for reports of a man down in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. Officers tried to save his life, but the 29-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released any suspect information.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting comes hours after an informal "meet the chief' session with Tacoma police's new chief, Avery Moore. Moore is taking over as the city has seen a rise in several types of violent crime over the last year.

