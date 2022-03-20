Man shot, killed at U District encampment, police investigating

article

Seattle Police are investigating a fatal shooting in an encampment in the University District.

Authorities say a man was shot near Seventh Ave NE and NE 47th St around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the scene and tried to treat him, but he died shortly after.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

