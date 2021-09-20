Expand / Collapse search

Man shot during fight in Granite Falls airlifted to Harborview Medical Center

By Q13 News Staff
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - A man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after getting shot in an altercation in Granite Falls.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says one man shot another near Rivershore Lane and Mountain Loop Highway late Monday afternoon.

The victim was airlifted to Harborview for treatment, and his condition is unknown.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and deputies and investigating further.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public, and both men knew each other.

