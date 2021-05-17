Tacoma man shoots person he says was breaking into his car

article

Tacoma police have arrested a man accused of shooting someone who he says was breaking into his car.

On May 16, just after 11 p.m., Tacoma police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of South G. Street. The shooter said someone was breaking into his car, they got into a fight and he shot the man.

The shooter identified himself to police at the scene.

The 40-year-old shooting victim was sent to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

The shooter was booked into Pierce County Jail on first-degree assault charges.

According to a Washington statute on self-defense, a shooting can be justifiable:

"In the lawful defense of the slayer, or his or her husband, wife, parent, child, brother, or sister, or of any other person in his or her presence or company, when there is reasonable ground to apprehend a design on the part of the person slain to commit a felony or to do some great personal injury to the slayer or to any such person, and there is imminent danger of such design being accomplished; or in the actual resistance of an attempt to commit a felony upon the slayer, in his or her presence, or upon or in a dwelling, or other place of abode, in which he or she is."

The investigation is ongoing. It's unknown at this time if there will be a change in charges.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram