Man on parole arrested for attack on Asian woman in NYC

The NYPD arrested a man who kicked and stomped on an Asian woman in Hell's Kitchen as building workers stood by, announced police.

Brandon Elliot was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in connection with the vicious assault on a 65-year-old woman on her way to church. The horrifying incident was caught on surveillance video.

Elliot, 38, of West 40th Street in Manhattan was on lifetime parole for murdering his mother in 2002. He was paroled in 2019 after serving 17 years for second-degree murder.

Police shared a video of the disturbing incident, which took place Monday at about 11:40 a.m. in front of 360 West 43 Street.

The surveillance video from inside the building shows the woman pass the front entrance when a man suddenly kicks her in her stomach. She falls to the ground when the assailant stomps on her head three times while hurling anti-Asian statements, added cops.

A man inside the building lobby seemingly stopped what he was doing to watch the assault and later two more men wearing blazers walk into the frame and one of them closes the door as the woman was on the ground.

The assailant casually walked away, the footage showed.

According to the real estate website Street Easy, Brodsky Organization is the property developer and manager of the building where the incident took place.

On Brodsky's Instagram account, the group said they were aware of the incident and the staff who witnessed the account were suspended pending an investigation. The organization also said they were working to identify a third-party delivery vendor who was also present during the assault.

The woman, who's identity has not been made public, was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

Elliot faces several charges including two counts of assault as a hate crime.

NYPD says there have been 33 hate crimes with an Asian victim so far this year, news outlets reported.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea previously said the department would increase its outreach and patrols in predominantly Asian communities amid the spike of anti-Asian hate crimes.

In a warning to would-be attackers, Shea said: "The next person you target, whether it's through speech, menacing activity or anything else, walking along a sidewalk or on a train platform, may be a plainclothes New York City police officer. So think twice."

According to a report from Stop AAPI Hate, over 3,795 incidents were reported to the organization from March 19, 2020, to February 28, 2021. The organization said that number is "only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur."

