Man on electric scooter killed after colliding with semi-truck in Kent

A man died after colliding with a semi-truck on his electric scooter in Kent Tuesday.

Kent Police said in an official statement the 50-year-old man on the scooter was driving around 2 p.m. and seen weaving in and out of traffic. A semi-truck turned onto Washington Ave S. from W. Meeker St. when the scooter driver did not see him and collided with the semi.

The man talked with Puget Sound Fire and Medics after the crash, but officials said he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Kent Police Traffic Unit are actively investigating the collision. KPD said the roads near the collision should reopen around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story.

