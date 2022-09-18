Man killed in 'unprovoked' random shooting in Olympia WinCo parking lot

A 26-year-old man from Tumwater was killed in what deputies are calling a "seemingly unprovoked" shooting at a Winco Foods parking lot in Olympia Saturday night.

A man called 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report that he left WinCo and returned to his car, only to find his brother dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies were previously called to the area around 9:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired, but they were unable to find the source of the complaint. They did notice a man walking in that area at the time, and once the victim's brother called 911, they put out an alert to locate the man they saw walking in the area.

A Lacey Police officer located the man around 10:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Martin Way East, about a mile away from WinCo. The man was detained without incident.

Police later found a 9mm pistol and ammo in the man's backpack. Surveillance footage and witnesses were also able to connect the man to the shooting.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

"At this time, it does not appear that the victim and suspect were connected in any way," Thurston County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a news release.

The shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information that could help investigators, contact detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.