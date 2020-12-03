Man killed in Tacoma shooting, police say

One person was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Tacoma.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were called to the report of shots fired near 6th and S. M Street around 7:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. Officers said they began life-saving measures.

Medics took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

GET THE Q13 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Investigators said one person was detained and they were not searching for anyone else.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.