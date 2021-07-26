Man killed in shooting Sunday night in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating another deadly shooting in Seattle late Sunday. A man was killed and another person was grazed by a bullet.
According to Seattle Police, 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the 12700 block of 33rd Ave. NE.
Police said a security guard at the apartment building is the one who found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. Medics began CPR, but the man died at the scene.
RELATED: 2 arrested in connection with one of several shootings in downtown Seattle that left 3 dead
Police said the Crime Scene Investigation Unit collected evidence at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.
It was a violent Sunday in the city. Earlier in the day, three people were killed and five others injured during a series of other shootings in Seattle.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram