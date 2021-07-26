Man killed in shooting Sunday night in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood

Detectives are investigating another deadly shooting in Seattle late Sunday. A man was killed and another person was grazed by a bullet.

According to Seattle Police, 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the 12700 block of 33rd Ave. NE.

Police said a security guard at the apartment building is the one who found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. Medics began CPR, but the man died at the scene.

Police said the Crime Scene Investigation Unit collected evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

It was a violent Sunday in the city. Earlier in the day, three people were killed and five others injured during a series of other shootings in Seattle.

