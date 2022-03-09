Man injured while walking on Mill Creek trail; possibly shot by pellet gun, police say

article

A man was injured over the weekend after he was struck in the leg possibly by a pellet gun while walking on a trail in Mill Creek, police said.

The incident happened Saturday at about 3 p.m. near the 4000 block of 133rd Street Southeast.

Officers responded to a report of a possible shooting that happened on the trail and they were told that the victim may have been shot in the leg by a pellet gun while he was walking.

Police said the victim was walking with a stroller and his child when the incident happened. A small hole was discovered on the stroller.

The victim told officers that he would get medical treatment on his own. The projectile hasn’t been removed from his leg, investigators said.

After searching the area, officers found projectiles on the ground that appeared to be air gun pellets.

Police are following up on leads after there were reports of a person shooting an air rifle in a backyard at a nearby home, and detectives have contacted the owner of that home.

Investigators are working to identify the projectile and what it may have been fired from.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call Mill Creek Police Department Detective Sergeant Bart Foutch at 425-921-5755.

