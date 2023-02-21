Man injured in Renton hit-and-run crash, no suspects identified

A man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Renton on Tuesday.

Police were called to reports of a felony hit-and-run near S Third Pl and Rainier Ave S before 12 p.m., where they found a 27-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was treated for his injuries, then taken to the hospital.

Renton Police say they do not have a description of the suspect, but the suspect vehicle is described as a small green truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call Renton Police at (425) 430-7500.