Man injured in Central District shooting

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured overnight.

At about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of East Cherry Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach, lying in the doorway of an apartment building.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Police didn’t locate any suspects and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

