Man found living in Washington homeowner's attic after residents smelled cigarette smoke

Police in Mill Creek, Washington arrested a 24-year-old man for entering a home illegally and making it his own—with the real owners still inside.

On Monday, officers responded to reports of a theft including over $3,000, a passport, wallet and more.

When officers arrived, they found signs of someone living in the upstairs loft. The resident first noticed something was amiss when he began smelling cigarettes inside the home.

Officers removed a makeshift bed, drug paraphernalia and half-eaten food, but there was still no culprit.

Officers advised the homeowners that the person responsible would return. And he did.

On Tuesday, police were again called to the home which had been locked from the inside. Officers say they found 24-year-old Daniel Tomoiaga inside the home, along with all the items he allegedly stole.

Tomoiaga was arrested with meth and 11 fentanyl pills on him, according to police.

He was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree theft, residential burglary and knowingly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine. A judge set bail at $25,000.

Related article

It's unclear how long Tomoiaga was holed up in the home.