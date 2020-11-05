Man found dead after shootout with Kent police officers

Police responding to a domestic violence call in Kent Thursday evening ended up in a shootout with a man who was later found dead on the property.

According to the Kent Police Department, officers responded about 8 p.m. to a reported domestic violence assault in the 13000 block of SE 204th Place.

When they arrived, they were confronted by an white man with a rifle.

The man fired his rifle an unknown number of times. Officers returned fire but lost sight of the man they were shooting at. SWAT officers came to the scene and found the man dead on the property.

The man's family members were out of the house when the shooting happened.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) is handling the investigation.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in police shootings.