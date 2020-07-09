Man drowns at Deep Lake after being thrown from boat while fishing with son

Sheriff's deputies say a man drowned but his son survived after being thrown out of a boat Thursday at a lake in south King County.

According to the sheriff's office, first responders pulled the 37-year-old man from the water and started CPR, but the man died at the scene.

Officials said the man and his son were both fishing before being thrown from the boat. The man's son did not suffer any injuries.

Deputies said they were not wearing life jackets.

The man has not been identified and no further details have been released.