Man charged in drive-by shooting of teen in South Seattle

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has filed charges against a man in connection with the shooting death of a teen in South Seattle.

Investigators said 17-year-old Tay'Zauhn O'Burns-Miller was killed in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop on Rainier Ave. S around 9:35 p.m. on June 22.

Police say at least two people were involved in the shooting, and the suspect or suspects continued firing on the victim when he was down on the ground.

One suspect, later identified as Sadiq Aroni, was arrested on July 22 and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

On June 30, investigators executed a search warrant of Aroni's car and say they found ammunition that matches casings found at the crime scene. In the trunk of the vehicle was also clothing that matched the description of the suspects according to witnesses at the time of the crime, police said.

Aroni is being held on $1.5 million bail.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram