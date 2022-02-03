Man arrested in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting

Tacoma Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder in late January.

Authorities say 29-year-old Demonte Nettles Williams was shot and killed in a parking lot on Hosmer Street, near the I-5 off-ramp. Officers were called to reports of a shooting, and found Williams dead on the ground.

Police detectives identified a 44-year-old man as a suspect, and on Thursday arrested him.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot, killed in Tacoma parking lot

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: