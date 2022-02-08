Man accused of trying to shoot gun store employees with display case gun

article

Kennewick Police say a man walked into a gun store, picked out a gun he was interested in buying, then loaded it and tried to shoot employees.

According to authorities, a man entered the store on Monday and told employees he was interested in buying a gun. He picked out a gun to inspect, and then loaded it and pointed it at employees, pulling the trigger several times.

Thankfully, the gun did not fire, so the man set the gun down on the counter and left the store.

Detectives put out a request for help identifying the suspect, and on Tuesday, were able to identify the suspect. Police did not say whether they made an arrest.

