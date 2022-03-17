Maimed kittens found in Pierce County now have forever home after lifesaving surgeries

Two kittens that were found maimed and abandoned in Pierce County now have a second chance at life, thanks to donations from the community and the animal control officer who brought them in.

On Dec. 7, Tacoma Animal Control brought in two kittens with cut-off limbs. They were missing their back left paw, and one was missing part of its tail.

They weighed less than a pound and were in horrific pain, according to the humane society.

Vets gave them medication to fight infection and cleaned and dressed their wounds.

When the kittens recovered, they underwent surgery and had one leg amputated.

"The shelter’s veterinarians did an amazing job. After their amputations, they could walk, run, and jump with ease. They no longer winced from pain," says Amy Coy, the kittens' foster parent.

The pair have been named Echo and Foxtrot and now have a forever home with the animal control officer who brought them in for care in the first place.

