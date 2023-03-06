Macklemore announces free Monday night show in Seattle

Fans who want to see Grammy-winning Seattle rapper Macklemore for free in Capitol Hill on Monday night should start getting in line.

The rapper announced on Twitter in the morning that he'll be performing at Neumos for a free show.

This comes after Macklemore his released third solo album Ben last week,

The rapper said there would be surprise guests at the show.

It's an all ages show and will be first come, first served. Doors open at 7 p.m. but people can start lining up at the venue.