Lynnwood Police seek ID on suspected mom, son duo who attacked woman

Lynnwood Police need help identifying two suspects – possibly a mother and son – accused of attacking a woman in a parking lot.

Authorities say the woman was in the parking lot of Staples on 196th St SW on May 21, when the two suspects violently attacked her. It is not known what led to the attack, but investigators say the victim has only been in Washington a few weeks, and both she and the suspects are not known to each other.

The woman was punched and thrown to the ground, then her face was smashed into the pavement, authorities say. She shattered her teeth and sustained injuries to her face, legs and body. She reportedly ‘played dead’ to stop the attack.

Police say the male suspect allegedly referred to the female suspect as ‘Mom,’ who then drove him from the scene in what is believed to be a maroon 2006-2008 Honda Ridgeline.

The man is wanted for second-degree assault and felony harassment, and ‘Mom’ is wanted for rendering criminal assistance.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can submit information anonymously through the P3 Tips app, at P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.